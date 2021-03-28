Advertisement

Crews respsond to fire at Lost Island waterpark in Waterloo

Fire investigation graphic
Fire investigation graphic(Flame image courtesy Guido Jansen via Pixlr)
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Crews responded to a small fire at Lost Island waterpark in Waterloo on Sunday afternoon.

The Waterloo Fire Department tells KCRG-TV9 that they were called to the park just before 1:00 P.M. to respond to a small fire in the park’s shower room.

Authorities say the fire had spread to the ceiling and attic but was put out after approximately 10 minutes. Crews say the park was empty when they responded to the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown and the incident is still under investigation.

The Waterloo Police Department also assisted in the response.

