Community members create petition to revoke license of the landlord of house vandalized with racist graffiti

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -On Saturday morning, a group of activists, landlords and community members went door to door handing out flyers, starting on the 2300 block of Bever Avenue in SE Cedar Rapids, at the house spray-painted with a racist message on Tuesday.

They say their goal is to get signatures for their petition against the landlord, which calls for the city to “revoke his landlord license permanently.”

“We’re trying to get a lifetime ban on his license,” said Turè Morrow, founder of We Are CR.

Sophia Joseph is on the board of We Are CR and was in the group passing out flyers. She lives only a few blocks away from Bever Avenue.

“It’s just attracting so much negativity, and I have biracial children, I mean obviously the graffiti was startling to all of us, but just in general we all want a safe neighborhood to raise our children in,” Joseph said.

But the group says the graffiti isn’t their only concern. The City of Cedar Rapids declared the home at Bever Avenue a nuisance property last summer after a series of police calls there.

“The community should not have to live next to problem properties that are having issue after issue after issue. And as a whole, it brings down our community,” Joseph said.

“This doesn’t happen in this neighborhood. It shouldn’t happen on the other side of 15th street and it shouldn’t happen anywhere. So we’re doing what we can to speak out,” said Anthony Arrington, who grew up near Bever Avenue and helped pass out flyers on Saturday.

Charles Davisson is the owner of Property Holders Ltd., which handles properties across Cedar Rapids, including the home at Bever Avenue.

Pat Riley, an attorney with the Tom Riley Law Firm, is Davisson’s attorney. He said the home on Bever Avenue is vacant and was previously being made available to one of Davisson’s property managers and his family. He said the family is no longer living there after a series of issues that led to police calls.

Riley said the city temporarily suspended Property Holders Ltd. from being able to rent the property on Bever Avenue.

“There are four properties that are subject, three of the four properties that he got notices on because of complaints and we’ve appealed as to three of them because we don’t think the city gave proper notice,” Riley said. “But again, these are all situations where a tenant in the property was there, and there were complaints to the authorities, and my client took steps to remove them, and once the city reinspects them they’ll be able to be rented.”

He said those are only four of the nearly properties Davisson’s company handles.

“He can’t control what his tenants do. I mean, a tenant is entitled to what they refer to in the law as quiet enjoyment, you know, so a landlord can’t tell a tenant what to do. But if there are police reports then a landlord has to seek to have the person removed,” Riley said. “He complies with the law if tenants do things that require him to evict them.”

Several other landlords in Cedar Rapids, like Eric Gutschmidt, who owns Gutschmidt Properties, also helped pass out flyers in support of the petition.

“As a landlord, a landlord influences what goes on in their property. They may not be able to micromanage every specific day-to-day incident but they influence the conditions of their property and the actions that happen at their properties,” Gutschmidt said.

