Callers in 319, 515 area codes must start using area codes and phone numbers

Phone keypad.
Phone keypad.(AP GraphicsBank)
By the Associated Press
Published: Mar. 28, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa residents in the 515 and 319 area codes will soon have to get used to dialing all 10 digits of a phone number when making calls.

The Federal Communications Commission is requiring Iowa callers to start dialing both the area code and phone number when making a call starting Oct. 24. The reason for the change is that officials are preparing to add a new three-digit number, 988, for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline.

The Iowa area codes that include Des Moines and Cedar Rapids must make the change because some of their local phone numbers use 988 as the prefix for some seven-digit phone numbers.

