Average daily COVID-19 cases in Iowa up nearly 34% compared to a week ago

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The number of cases of the novel coronavirus added to Iowa’s total per day, based on a seven-day running average, showed a significant increase in the last week, according to state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 457 people who tested positive for COVID-19 were reported to the state since Saturday morning. The total number of individuals who have tested positive is now 349,598.

The seven-day rolling average of newly-reported cases of the coronavirus is 560.6 per day. This is the highest daily average since February 17′s 574.6 per day. The change since last Sunday’s seven-day rolling average of 418.7 shows a 33.8% increase in daily cases. This is the largest change in a week since January 9, when the rate of average daily cases increased by 35.5% following the holiday-related lull in testing around New Year’s.

Two more people who died from COVID-19 were added to the state’s total in the last 24 hours, which is now 5,718 people since the start of the pandemic.

192 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, a net decrease of nine. 42 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of one. Nine of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of three, and the first time that metric is in single digits since March 9. 35 people were newly-admitted to hospitals in Iowa with COVID-19 during the 24-hour reporting period, similar to the previous period’s 33 people.

A total of 1,439,027 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 42,645 since the same time on Friday. 566,498 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 23,305.

The first-time tests of 2,075 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 22.0%, somewhat higher than the previous day’s 19.6%. A total of 1,630,911 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

