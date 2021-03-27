“Squaw Creek” in Linn County officially renamed as “Wanatee Creek”

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The creek formerly known as “Squaw Creek” in Linn County has officially been renamed as “Wanatee Creek.”

The creek runs through Marion and Cedar Rapids.

Linn County moved to rename the creek after learning the offensive history of the term “squaw” towards Native American women. Linn County Supervisors also changed the name of the park adjacent to the creek to “Wanatee” last year as well.

On Friday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names approved the creek’s name change request.

The new name-Wanatee-comes from Jean Wanatee. She was born on the Meskwaki Settlement, became a women’s rights advocate, and was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1993.

