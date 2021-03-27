Advertisement

“Squaw Creek” in Linn County officially renamed as “Wanatee Creek”

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - The creek formerly known as “Squaw Creek” in Linn County has officially been renamed as “Wanatee Creek.”

The creek runs through Marion and Cedar Rapids.

Linn County moved to rename the creek after learning the offensive history of the term “squaw” towards Native American women. Linn County Supervisors also changed the name of the park adjacent to the creek to “Wanatee” last year as well.

On Friday, the U.S. Board on Geographic Names approved the creek’s name change request.

The new name-Wanatee-comes from Jean Wanatee. She was born on the Meskwaki Settlement, became a women’s rights advocate, and was inducted into the Iowa Women’s Hall of Fame in 1993.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
‘Two wonderful people had their lives taken’; Victims of Anamosa prison attack remembered by friends, coworkers
Starmont Community School District logo.
Starmont teacher charged with assault after allegedly biting student’s arm
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
Crews rescue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics contractor that fell down tunnel

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Gov. Reynolds and Iowa AG Secretary Naig attend tree planting ceremony at Kirkwood Community...
Reynolds and Naig visit Kirkwood Community College for Re-Tree Iowa kick-off
Derecho debris mulch pile still smoldering a week after catching fire
Derecho debris mulch pile still smoldering a week after catching fire
Podcast created to help struggling artists during the pandemic
Podcast created to help struggling artists during the pandemic