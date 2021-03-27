Advertisement

Scattered showers, then temperature swings through the week

By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 6:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a fair amount of gray skies for Saturday, with occasional scattered showers.

Most of the rain fell overnight and early in the morning today, so what remains should be relatively light. Areas along and north of U.S. Highway 20 are slightly more favored for this showery activity, but just about anywhere could see a little additional rain. Temperatures will slowly climb toward the mid and upper 50s.

Sunday will be drier, with a little more sun, but cooler as highs reach the low 50s. Then, temperatures start to bounce quite a bit through the week. Monday will be very mild and windy, followed by much cooler days for midweek, with a return to warmth by the end of it.

After today, the rest of the 9-day forecast looks dry.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Iowa reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 908 cases Friday
A GoFundMe account has been established for a memorial fund to assist the family of Robert...
GoFundMe established for family of Robert McFarland
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

Scattered showers remain possible.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Clouds and showers start the weekend
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Rain returns
Quiet day, rain returns tonight