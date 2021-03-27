Scattered showers, then temperature swings through the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a fair amount of gray skies for Saturday, with occasional scattered showers.

Most of the rain fell overnight and early in the morning today, so what remains should be relatively light. Areas along and north of U.S. Highway 20 are slightly more favored for this showery activity, but just about anywhere could see a little additional rain. Temperatures will slowly climb toward the mid and upper 50s.

Sunday will be drier, with a little more sun, but cooler as highs reach the low 50s. Then, temperatures start to bounce quite a bit through the week. Monday will be very mild and windy, followed by much cooler days for midweek, with a return to warmth by the end of it.

After today, the rest of the 9-day forecast looks dry.

