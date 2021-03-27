Reynolds and Naig visit Kirkwood Community College for Re-Tree Iowa kick-off

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tree-planting effort kicked off on Friday, more than seven months after the August derecho.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig were part of a tree-planting ceremony at Kirkwood Community College.

It’s part of Re-Tree Iowa’s recovery project for this spring. The effort follows the estimated loss of half of the trees in the city.

Experts at Kirkwood say this project takes a lot of planning, from which trees to plant to where they’ll go.

“You don’t want to go planting a big burr oak shade tree, which is the tree that we’re planting today on campus, you don’t want to go planting that under a power line, right next to your home or things like that because it is gonna get big and it is going to provide a lot of shade,” said Zachary Hall of Kirkwood Community College.

iHeartMedia, which created the Re-Tree Iowa initiative, wants to encourage people to re-plant the more than one million trees lost across eastern Iowa.

