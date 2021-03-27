Advertisement

Reynolds and Naig visit Kirkwood Community College for Re-Tree Iowa kick-off

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A tree-planting effort kicked off on Friday, more than seven months after the August derecho.

Governor Kim Reynolds and Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig were part of a tree-planting ceremony at Kirkwood Community College.

It’s part of Re-Tree Iowa’s recovery project for this spring. The effort follows the estimated loss of half of the trees in the city.

Experts at Kirkwood say this project takes a lot of planning, from which trees to plant to where they’ll go.

“You don’t want to go planting a big burr oak shade tree, which is the tree that we’re planting today on campus, you don’t want to go planting that under a power line, right next to your home or things like that because it is gonna get big and it is going to provide a lot of shade,” said Zachary Hall of Kirkwood Community College.

iHeartMedia, which created the Re-Tree Iowa initiative, wants to encourage people to re-plant the more than one million trees lost across eastern Iowa.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
‘Two wonderful people had their lives taken’; Victims of Anamosa prison attack remembered by friends, coworkers
Starmont Community School District logo.
Starmont teacher charged with assault after allegedly biting student’s arm
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
Crews rescue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics contractor that fell down tunnel

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Derecho debris mulch pile still smoldering a week after catching fire
Derecho debris mulch pile still smoldering a week after catching fire
Podcast created to help struggling artists during the pandemic
Podcast created to help struggling artists during the pandemic
"Squaw Creek" in Linn County renamed as "Wanatee Creek"
“Squaw Creek” in Linn County officially renamed as “Wanatee Creek”