PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from Ely as eastern Iowans pay tribute to Robert McFarland

Caption
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Numerous eastern Iowans, including representatives from multiple surrounding fire departments, gathered in Ely on Saturday to pay their respects to Robert McFarland.

McFarland and Lorena Schulte, a registered nurse, both died following an attack by two prisoners attempting to escape Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Representatives from law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined Saturday’s procession that began in Des Moines. Tributes to McFarlan appeared along the route heading to Cedar Rapids with firefighters, law enforcement, and corrections officials gathering at several overpasses to pay their respects as the procession passed.

