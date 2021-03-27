Advertisement

Over 18,000 more people in Iowa complete vaccination, rate of new cases continues increase

By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 11:08 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of more people in Iowa have completed their coronavirus vaccination course, while the seven-day running average of new cases per day is at its highest level since late February, according to new state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 531 people that tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Friday, which now stands at 349,141 individuals since the pandemic began.

Eight people who died with COVID-19 were reported to the state since Friday morning. A total of 5,716 people have died with the virus.

201 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, a net decrease of six in the last 24 hours. 43 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of three. 12 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of two. 33 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period, a slightly lower number than the previous period’s 33.

A total of 1,396,382 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 42,347 since the same time on Friday. 543,193 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 18,245.

The first-time tests of 2,703 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 19.6%, significantly lower than the previous day’s 30.4%. A total of 1,628,836 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder
A GoFundMe account has been established for a memorial fund to assist the family of Robert...
GoFundMe established for family of Robert McFarland
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Iowa reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 908 cases Friday
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Podcast created to help struggling artists during the pandemic
Cedar Rapids podcast created to help struggling artists during the pandemic
Derecho debris mulch pile still smoldering a week after catching fire
Derecho debris mulch pile still smoldering more than a week after catching fire, crews work to prevent future problems
Gov. Reynolds and Iowa AG Secretary Naig attend tree planting ceremony at Kirkwood Community...
Reynolds and Naig visit Kirkwood Community College for Re-Tree Iowa kick-off