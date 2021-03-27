Over 18,000 more people in Iowa complete vaccination, rate of new cases continues increase

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thousands of more people in Iowa have completed their coronavirus vaccination course, while the seven-day running average of new cases per day is at its highest level since late February, according to new state data.

As of 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, the Iowa Department of Public Health said that 531 people that tested positive for COVID-19 were added to the state’s total since the same time on Friday, which now stands at 349,141 individuals since the pandemic began.

Eight people who died with COVID-19 were reported to the state since Friday morning. A total of 5,716 people have died with the virus.

201 people are hospitalized in Iowa due to COVID-19, a net decrease of six in the last 24 hours. 43 of those people are in intensive care units, a net decrease of three. 12 of those patients require the use of a ventilator, a net decrease of two. 33 people were newly-admitted to Iowa hospitals with the virus in the last 24-hour reporting period, a slightly lower number than the previous period’s 33.

A total of 1,396,382 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in Iowa so far, an increase of 42,347 since the same time on Friday. 543,193 people have completed their vaccination course, either through the two-shot vaccines or the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, an increase of 18,245.

The first-time tests of 2,703 individuals were reported to the state in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate for this batch of tests was 19.6%, significantly lower than the previous day’s 30.4%. A total of 1,628,836 individuals have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began.

