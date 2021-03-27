Jake Brummer dropping out of Cedar Rapids mayoral race

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Business owner Jake Brummer is dropping out of the race for mayor of Cedar Rapids.

In an email to KCRG-TV9, Brummer said he is withdrawing his candidacy to spend more time with family.

Brummer announced his mayoral run earlier in the week.

The other candidates still in the race are current Mayor Brad Hart, who was first elected in 2017, former news anchor and Women Lead Change CEO Tiffany O’Donnell, and Amara Andrews, head of business development and communications for the transportation division of TrueNorth Companies and a leader of the Advocates for Social Justice.

