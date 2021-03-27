Iowa unable to slow down UConn in Sweet 16 loss

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCRG) - Saturday’s Sweet 16 game between Iowa and UConn was talked about all week by the national media and it lived up to the hype. However, the Hawkeyes’ magical season run came to an end after falling to the Huskies, 92-72.

Iowa kept the game close through most of the first quarter. Caitlin Clark struggled shooting the ball with just seven points at halftime. UConn outscored Iowa 27-17 in the second quarter to lead 49-35 at halftime.

Iowa managed to cut the deficit to eight points a couple of times in the second half, but couldn’t slow down UConn’s shooting. The Huskies shot 54-percent from the field and advanced to their 15th straight Elite 8.

Caitlin Clark caught fire in the second half and finished with a team-high 21 points for Iowa. Christyn Williams recorded 27 points for the Huskies.

