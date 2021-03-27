Advertisement

Iowa unable to slow down UConn in Sweet 16 loss

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3)...
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) drives to the basket against UConn forward Aaliyah Edwards (3) during the first half of a college basketball game in the Sweet Sixteen round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Saturday, March 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (KCRG) - Saturday’s Sweet 16 game between Iowa and UConn was talked about all week by the national media and it lived up to the hype. However, the Hawkeyes’ magical season run came to an end after falling to the Huskies, 92-72.

Iowa kept the game close through most of the first quarter. Caitlin Clark struggled shooting the ball with just seven points at halftime. UConn outscored Iowa 27-17 in the second quarter to lead 49-35 at halftime.

Iowa managed to cut the deficit to eight points a couple of times in the second half, but couldn’t slow down UConn’s shooting. The Huskies shot 54-percent from the field and advanced to their 15th straight Elite 8.

Caitlin Clark caught fire in the second half and finished with a team-high 21 points for Iowa. Christyn Williams recorded 27 points for the Huskies.

