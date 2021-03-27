Advertisement

Hundreds pay respect along procession for officer killed in Anamosa prison attack

By Aaron Hepker
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 2:40 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds paid tribute along a processional route across Iowa to honor Corrections Officer Robert McFarland, one of the two people killed in Tuesday’s attack at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

McFarland and Lorena Schulte, a registered nurse, both died following an attack by two prisoners attempting to escape the prison.

Representatives from law enforcement agencies and fire departments joined Saturday’s procession that began in Des Moines. Tributes to McFarlan appeared along the route heading to Cedar Rapids with firefighters, law enforcement and corrections officials gathering at several overpasses to pay their respects as the procession passed.

McFarland, 46, lived in Ely where he was also a volunteer firefighter. Mourners gathered the streets to honor McFarland as the procession traveled by the Ely Fire Department on its way to Cedar Rapids where a visitation will take place Sunday afternoon. He’s survived by his wife and three children.

Procession for Officer McFarland

Procession for Officer Robert McFarland

Posted by KCRG-TV9 on Saturday, March 27, 2021

A public visitation will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Brosh Chapel in Cedar Rapids. A memorial service is scheduled for Monday at 1 p.m.. at Antioch Christian Church just outside of Cedar Rapids.

Lorena Schulte, 50, of Cedar Rapids, had been a registered nurse at the Anamosa State Penitentiary since 2007.

A similar procession took place for Lorena Schulte on Friday with tributes along the route from Des Moines to Cedar Rapids.

Friends described her as strong and quiet. She graduated from Cedar Rapids Regis High School in 1988 and received her degree in criminal justice at Kirkwood Community College. She would later earn her RN. She is remembered as a green thumb and loved being an aunt. She is survived by her parents and four siblings.

Memorial services for Schulte begin at 3 p.m. Sunday at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home with a rosary service followed by a public visitation until 6 p.m. A private service and burial will be held later.

A send off from imcc for correctional nurse Lorena schulte

Posted by Carol Manternach on Friday, March 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack
Feds arrest armed Colorado man after remark about Boulder
A GoFundMe account has been established for a memorial fund to assist the family of Robert...
GoFundMe established for family of Robert McFarland
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Iowa reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 908 cases Friday
This image provided by Olivia Oxley shows a wheelbarrow filled with pennies, March 20, 2021 in...
Georgia man receives final paycheck in pile of coins on driveway

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Residents and firefighters from departments around eastern Iowa gathered in Ely on Saturday,...
PHOTO GALLERY: Scenes from Ely as eastern Iowans pay tribute to Robert McFarland
Residents and firefighters from departments around eastern Iowa gathered in Ely on Saturday,...
Memorial Procession for Robert McFarland in Ely
Millions of Americans are getting vaccinated against COVID-19, but what you share on social...
Over 18,000 more people in Iowa complete vaccination, rate of new cases continues increase