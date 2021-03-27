Advertisement

Here comes the sun

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Mar. 27, 2021 at 5:53 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - After a few gray days, we’ll see the sunshine return to end the weekend.

As skies clear tonight, temperatures will be able to fall well into the 30s, bottoming out near freezing across eastern Iowa. Be sure to protect any sensitive vegetation you may have set out already this spring! Beginning tonight and through Sunday, west northwest winds pick up, gusting to 30 MPH at times with a mostly sunny sky overhead.

Sunshine continues on Monday and as winds pick up even more and shift out of the south, we will see afternoon highs warm into the mid and upper 60s to start the week.

Look for clouds to return Tuesday.

