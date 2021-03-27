GoFundMe established for family of Robert McFarland

ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - A GoFundMe account has been established for a memorial fund to assist the family of Robert McFarland.

McFarland, 46, was working as a Correctional Officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary when he was killed in the line of duty last Tuesday.

McFarland left behind a wife and three children. All money raised will be going to McFarland’s family.

A procession honoring McFarland will be passing through Ely on Saturday afternoon.

Funeral arrangements for McFarland have also been set in place, with a public visitation scheduled to begin at 1:00 P.M. on Sunday in Cedar Rapids and a Celebration of Life service to be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday in Marion.

On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, March 29th, from sunrise to sunset, in honor of McFarland and Anamosa prison nurse Lorena Schulte, who also died during Tuesday’s attack.

Click here for more information on McFarland’s GoFundMe.

