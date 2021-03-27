Dubuque County Board of Health not endorsing a second vaccine clinic

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County Board of Health members agreed a second vaccination site is not needed in the city at the moment.

The proposal had come from the county’s Incident Management Team, who had proposed opening a drive-thru clinic in the Grand River Center to prepare for when everyone in the county became eligible to get the vaccine. That site would be mostly operated by members of the Dubuque Fire Department, who are qualified to administer vaccines.

In an interview with TV9, Diane Pape-Freiburger, one of the members of the Board, said current vaccine providers had reassured them they would be capable of handling additional people and vaccine doses if that were to happen.

“Most of them could easily accommodate triple the amount coming,” she said. “And with that, there is always communication with those providers weekly with the incident management team and more frequently, if all of a sudden, we find out there is going to be an increase because another county cannot have them.”

The second clinic is also supposed to help reach communities in need, something Pape-Freiburger is not sure can be done in the Port of Dubuque.

“If we look at uninsured and underinsured, those individuals are typically on foot or in wheelchairs, or in bikes,” she mentioned. “You do not see them in that area.”

In the proposal, the Incident Management Team requested that the County contribute more than $45,000 for space rental, internet, and scheduling software.

“Why should we spend money for something that we feel is already being accomplished by the current system?” she asked. “And we know that the providers are not getting the number of doses that they can use per week because the state does not have them.”

