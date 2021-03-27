Coe plays first football game in nearly 500 days

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - “It was just fun to go compete,” said Coe head coach Tyler Staker.

It had been a long wait for the Kohawks, who hadn’t played a football game for nearly 500 days before Saturday’s contest with Dubuque.

“It’s been so long,” said freshman quarterback Carter Maske. “We’re super excited to come out here and play,”

“Our players have been through a lot,” Staker said. “With the season kind of getting taken away in the fall to the Derecho, to COVID, and they’ve stuck it out. They’ve been a resilient group,”

Not only was it the team’s spring debut, but it was also the first appearance for their new scoreboard, which was dedicated to former Kohawks head coach Steve Staker, father of current head coach Tyler, who passed away last April.

“Really excited about that and I know he’s looking down, you know, watching and it’s fun to have that that in his name,” Tyler said after the game.

While the game didn’t end the way Coe had wished, falling 17-13, both the Kohawks and Dubuque Spartans put on a show in front of a nearly full Clark field.

“It was everything that you would want in a football game,” Staker added. “It was a back and forth, lead changes, two minute drives, takeaways, I mean it was everything that you’d want in a football game,”

The game was one of four that Coe will play this season as all teams in the American Rivers Conference will play an abbreviated schedule with no postseason afterwards.

“It is a little bit different where we’re not competing for a conference championship,” Staker said. “At the same time, you know we’re out here playing football and our goal is to get better,”

“I think, if anything, you know we only have three more games so it’s gonna push us even harder to come back next week and play as hard as we possibly can,” Maske said.

The Kohawks (0-1) will return to action on April 10th to take on Simpson College.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.