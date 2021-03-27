Cedar Rapids podcast created to help struggling artists during the pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man who lost his job during the pandemic turned his basement into a makeshift studio.

Kyle Hoffman lost his job at GoDaddy in June. He said that sparked him to get creative and start his podcast, “The Pickle Podcast.”

“I said to myself, ‘Man, we’re really in a pickle,’” said Hoffman. “It gave me the idea for a podcast called ‘The Pickle Podcast.’”

The show includes actual pickle taste-testing for different varieties and language meant only for adults. The content might be lewd at times, but the purpose was much greater: helping those in the arts struggling during the pandemic.

“It was just a habit, you go to the open mics every Wednesday and try whatever weird stuff you thought of during the week,” said Mitch Banks, a Comedian-hobbyist. “Without being able to say my jokes in front of an audience, it was just a weird thing you wrote in the notebook.”

Banks said it was frustrating not being able to stand in front of a microphone and tell his jokes because business was closed. He said this podcast gave him that outlet.

“Maybe a door closes, and a situation changes you are going to need a way to get whatever creative thing you want out to your audience,” he said.

So far, they have recorded five episodes with people like Banks. Hoffman said it gave those guests an audience, and for him, a realization of how many were feeling the mental impact of the virus.

“I may not be a comedian myself, so it’s hard to relate,” he said. “At the same time, I’ve seen local businesses suffering, people not being able to go to comedy clubs or get their stuff out there.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.