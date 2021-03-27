Advertisement

Business and community leaders working to create more diverse Dubuque workforce

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A group of business and community leaders in Dubuque is looking to diversify the workforce by creating more opportunities for minorities and disadvantaged people.

The Business Leader Equity Cohort has spent two years meeting once a month to discuss diversity, equity, and inclusion in Dubuque organizations. Oather Taylor, a diversity consultant who came up with the idea, said they are now switching from speaking about it to acting on it.

“The goal is to understand those services, those activities that are going on that could be supported by this effort,” he explained. “And, if there are gaps and there are things that are not there that this group could champion and actually help build, we will do that as well.”

The Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque serves as a house for the project and its president and CEO, Nancy Van Milligan, said they already have programs in mind that they would like to implement. Those include establishing mentorships and internships for Black and Brown children for AP and STEM courses and bringing specific populations into the workforce, like women and ex-offenders.

“So how do we create systems that are going to skill people, bring training, education, and provide opportunities for people to be successful,” she mentioned. “It is going to take all of us; it is going to take all leaders to move the needle in this issue.”

Taylor said implementing these projects would be a great deal for the Dubuque community.

“We have got employable individuals within our region that, if we can ensure that the workforce is inclusive in that group, then not only are we talking about reducing unemployment, we are talking about increasing the tax base, we are talking about people that will be able to go out and spend more money,” he said.

At the end of the day, Taylor said this is all about community.

“A lot of good people will leave a company or an organization, not necessarily because it is something that happened within the organization, it is because they cannot connect within the community; they cannot find those things that will make the community home,” he added. “So part of what we do is try to identify those particular gaps, and to make sure that people are connecting with those things that they need to make the area and the region home or to offer that as an opportunity.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
‘Two wonderful people had their lives taken’; Victims of Anamosa prison attack remembered by friends, coworkers
Starmont Community School District logo.
Starmont teacher charged with assault after allegedly biting student’s arm
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
Crews rescue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics contractor that fell down tunnel

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Gov. Reynolds and Iowa AG Secretary Naig attend tree planting ceremony at Kirkwood Community...
Reynolds and Naig visit Kirkwood Community College for Re-Tree Iowa kick-off
Derecho debris mulch pile still smoldering a week after catching fire
Derecho debris mulch pile still smoldering a week after catching fire
Podcast created to help struggling artists during the pandemic
Podcast created to help struggling artists during the pandemic
"Squaw Creek" in Linn County renamed as "Wanatee Creek"
“Squaw Creek” in Linn County officially renamed as “Wanatee Creek”