Advertisement

Anamosa copes with grief after inmate attack kills two penitentiary staff members

By Ethan Stein
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 8:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - Anamosa is still coping with the death of two prison staffers at the State Penitentiary. Investigators said two inmates killed them on Tuesday while they were trying to escape.

Those staffers were identified as Robert McFarland and Lorena Schulte. Robert McFarland, 46, was a correctional officer and volunteer Firefighter with the Ely Fire Department. 50-year-old Lorena Schulte worked at the penitentiary as a registered nurse since 2007.

Randy Gile, who used to work at the Anamosa State Penitentiary as a correctional officer, said he knew both to be great people.

“Both of them were real peaches, just sweet and kind,” he said. “You know, it’s hard to imagine you wake up one day and this happens and they’re gone and there’s not a damn thing we can do about it.”

He said both, McFarland and Schulte, would go out of their way for somebody else. Although he said he was much closer with McFarland.

“It was nice working with him,” he said. “He was a good guy, he’d do anything for you.”

The prison is the largest employer in Jones county and it’s hard to find anyone in Anamosa without connections to somebody who works here. Jeff Swisher, who lived in Anamosa for his entire life, said the prison is a bedrock of the community.

He said his son and dad worked there at separate times. And this has been a difficult time for the town.

“The community has a lot of sorrow,” he said. “A lot of people trying to stick together and offer support for the Penitentiary employees, as you can see out front all the flowers and with the memorials. Just trying to stick together.”

Swisher said there are also plans to create a memorial run/walk for the victims sometime next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
‘Two wonderful people had their lives taken’; Victims of Anamosa prison attack remembered by friends, coworkers
Starmont Community School District logo.
Starmont teacher charged with assault after allegedly biting student’s arm
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
Crews rescue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics contractor that fell down tunnel

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
A GoFundMe account has been established for a memorial fund to assist the family of Robert...
GoFundMe established for family of Robert McFarland
Gov. Reynolds and Iowa AG Secretary Naig attend tree planting ceremony at Kirkwood Community...
Gov. Reynolds and Iowa AG Secretary Naig attend tree planting ceremony at Kirkwood Community College
Iowa COVID case daily update 3-26-2021
Iowa COVID case daily update 3-26-2021