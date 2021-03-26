Advertisement

Substitute teacher shortage heightened during pandemic

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The pandemic has heightened the need for substitute teachers in Eastern Iowa.

“It’s been hard to get subs the last couple of years on a consistent basis anyway and then the pandemic definitely made things worse,” Linn-Mar Superintendent Shannon Bisgard told TV-9.

In July, Governor Reynolds eased requirements due to the pandemic, allowing people to sub with an associates degree or 60 college credits from a regionally accredited school. The loosened restrictions brought more subs to the area, but overall numbers are still down.

Grant Wood Area Education Agency houses the SubCentral system which coordinates subs for 14 districts in Eastern Iowa. They added 137 subs to the pool this year that wouldn’t have qualified under pre-COVID requirements.

“137 out of 287 or so approximately were actually authorized under the rule that were passed, emergency rules passed by the Governor,” John Speer told us, Chief Administrator at Grant Wood AEA.

Linn-Mar has seen success with substitutes this year with first time subs.

“They’ve done a really nice job. They’ve been motivated to learn and do their very best,” Bisgard acknowledged.

Still, even with eased requirements, Grant Wood AEA is down 77 people from the sub pool they had available just last school year.

“I would expect the sub pool to kind of come back up to what we normally expect, but it’s important to keep in mind even at that normal level, we’re still short subs,” Speer explained.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
‘Two wonderful people had their lives taken’; Victims of Anamosa prison attack remembered by friends, coworkers
Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack
Starmont Community School District logo.
Starmont teacher charged with assault after allegedly biting student’s arm
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
Crews rescue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics contractor that fell down tunnel

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
ADAIR COUNTY RESIDENTS RECEIVE 2ND DOSE
Cedar Rapids NAACP looking to get more minorities vaccinated
NAACP Vaccine clinic at The ROC
NAACP Vaccine clinics
94393560 - united states flag flying at a half-staff
Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland