Advertisement

South Dakota towns feeling impact of Biden canceling Keystone Pipeline

By CNN
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILIP, South Dakota (CNN) - Concern about the environment was the main reason behind one of President Biden’s first decisions as president.

Biden canceled the permits for the planned Keystone XL Pipeline, which was to carry oil from Canada to the United States. But the Canadian company behind the pipeline said thousands of jobs would be lost.

And here in the U.S., the ripple effects were also felt almost instantly, especially in South Dakota.

When President Biden revoked the construction permit of the Keystone XL Pipeline, environmentalists celebrated.

15,000 miles from Washington, in Murdo, South Dakota, population 444, Jeff Birkeland had a different reaction. Birkeland said he felt like he got kicked in the stomach.

“Honestly, I didn’t, I didn’t feel good at all,” he said.

He’s the CEO of a tiny electric cooperative with a big opportunity - building two substations providing power to two of the pipeline’s pumping stations.

Birkeland estimated the substations would generate roughly half a million dollars a month. This for a company that has seen only 99 new customers in 30 years. The profits would go back to the co-op’s 3,700 members.

“Roughly our members on average would have received about a $325 dollars credit annually, that would be theirs,” he said.

Additionally, he says tens of thousands of tax dollars would have trickled down to the local school district and its 190 students.

All that vanished with the stroke of a presidential pen.

In Philip, South Dakota, population 779, Tricia Burns and her husband had just invested their own money expanding Ignite, a fitness center, with the hopes of making a little extra from the pipeline workers coming to town.

“So you know the old saying, you got to make hay when the sun shines,” Burns said. “And we felt like the sun was going to be shining, and we needed to take advantage of that.”

She watched Biden’s inauguration on TV.

“And then the executive orders started coming in,” she said. “And when he signed the bill to pull the permit, it was a tough, tough moment here at Ignite.”

By midnight, she says 45 members had called to cancel memberships.

“In a big city, that doesn’t matter,” Burns said. “Here, that’s over half of our memberships. Here that’s $3000 in reoccurring monthly income, that matters.”

The town of Philip also saw benefits. TC Energy, the pipeline’s owner, contributed money towards a new fire truck, new sidewalks, even local sports. Construction crews spent money at local stores.

Biden’s opposition to the project wasn’t a surprise. How fast everything stopped, was.

“Everything had been signed sealed and delivered, and that was all taken away in an instant,” Burns said.

TC Energy estimates nearly a thousand employees have been laid off.

“There’s all this money invested into this and all these jobs that people are basically promised and then the president can just sign an executive order and shut it all down,” said Brittany Smith, City Administrator for Philip, South Dakota.

No one in the area seems to know what comes next.

TC Energy has not replied to request for comment, but has said it was disappointed by President Biden’s decision.

Environmentalists had argued the pipeline and the oil would have added to climate change and feared damage to water and wildlife where the pipeline went through.

But stopping the pipeline has problems of its own, like what happens to the land that was already bought? Pipeline assets are stretched out across hundreds of miles. Now it’s all just left stranded. Pumping stations, construction camps and piles of pipe sit vacant and marooned.

Many in South Dakota saw the pipeline as a chance to do better. Now its remnants litter the landscape, haunting reminders of what might have been.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
‘Two wonderful people had their lives taken’; Victims of Anamosa prison attack remembered by friends, coworkers
Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack
Starmont Community School District logo.
Starmont teacher charged with assault after allegedly biting student’s arm
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
Crews rescue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics contractor that fell down tunnel

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
Colorado mass shooting suspect passed check in legal gun purchase
President Joe Biden speaks during a meeting in the State Dining Room of the White House,...
Biden invites Russia, China to first global climate talks
Gun law reforms face long odds in Congress following mass shootings
Gun law reforms face long odds in Congress following mass shootings
According to MSHP, the vehicle pictured, described as a black Chevrolet Tahoe or Suburban, was...
Amber Alert canceled, 15-year-old found safe in Missouri