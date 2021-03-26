Advertisement

Small Texas border town is thoroughfare for migrant children

Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after...
Migrant families, mostly from Central American countries, wade through shallow waters after being delivered by smugglers on small inflatable rafts on U.S. soil in Roma, Texas, Wednesday, March 24, 2021. As soon as the sun sets, at least 100 migrants crossed through the Rio Grande river by smugglers into the United States. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills)(Dario Lopez-Mills | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROMA, Texas (AP) — A small border town in Texas’ Rio Grande Valley has become the latest epicenter of illegal crossings, where growing numbers of families and children enter the United States to seek asylum.

Within an hour of darkness Wednesday, about 100 people are ferried in rafts across the Rio Grande and into the U.S. in Roma, including many families with toddlers and children as young as 7 traveling alone.

They wear numbered plastic wristbands that say “deliveries” in Spanish, apparently a mechanism for smugglers to keep track of them. U.S. authorities have reported more than 100,000 encounters on the southern border in February, the highest since a four-month streak in 2019.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
‘Two wonderful people had their lives taken’; Victims of Anamosa prison attack remembered by friends, coworkers
Starmont Community School District logo.
Starmont teacher charged with assault after allegedly biting student’s arm
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
Crews rescue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics contractor that fell down tunnel
Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference in the East Room of the White House,...
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing; Aid groups call on Biden to develop plans to share vaccines
Man gets paid in 500 pounds of pennies for final paycheck
Man gets paid in 500 pounds of pennies for final paycheck
FILE- In this Sept. 16, 2019, file photo, a Dominion Voting Systems voting machine is seen in...
Dominion Voting sues Fox for $1.6B over 2020 election claims
Residents survey damage to homes after a tornado touched down south of Birmingham, Ala. in the...
Tornado outbreak rips across Deep South; at least 5 dead