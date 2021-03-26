Advertisement

Sen. Ernst joins effort to keep minors arriving at the border from becoming victims of human trafficking

A migrant child holds onto a woman's arm as they wait to be processed by a humanitarian group...
A migrant child holds onto a woman's arm as they wait to be processed by a humanitarian group after being released from U.S. Customs and Border Protection custody at a bus station, Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in Brownsville, Texas. Team Brownsville, a humanitarian group, is helping migrants seeking asylum with clothing and food as well as transportation to the migrant's final destination in the U.S. A surge of migrants on the Southwest border has the Biden administration on the defensive. The head of Homeland Security acknowledged the severity of the problem Tuesday but insisted it's under control and said he won't revive a Trump-era practice of immediately expelling teens and children.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Senator Joni Ernst helped introduce the “End Child Trafficking Now Act of 2021” to help keep children arriving at the border from becoming victims of human trafficking.

In a release, Ernst said the bill requires DNA testing to determine whether the minor is related to the undocumented migrant they are accompanying.

“Children are tragically being trafficked across the border by illegal immigrants who falsely claim they are related,” Ernst said. “This needs to stop—for the wellbeing of these children and the security of our nation. One simple way to address this problem is by having DNA testing in place so we can ensure that an unaccompanied minor is actually connected with the person claiming to be their family, not being used as a ‘human passport’ to illegally get across our border.”

The bill would require the DHS to deport any adults refusing the DNA test, and would mandate a 10-year prison sentence for those who are found to be lying about familial ties or guardianship.

HHS would process children as unaccompanied minors under current law if legal guardianship cannot be proven.

The bill would also criminalize “child recycling,” or using the same child repeatedly to help alien adults enter the country despite not being related.

