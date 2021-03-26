Advertisement

Romney gets Profile in Courage Award for impeachment vote

(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
(AP Photo/Susan Walsh)(Susan Walsh | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — U.S. Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah has been named this year’s recipient of the John F. Kennedy Profile in Courage Award for being the only Republican to vote to convict former President Donald Trump during his first impeachment trial.

The honor was announced Friday by the JFK Library Foundation in Boston.

Trump’s first trial in 2020 focused on the president’s relationship with Ukraine.

The 74-year-old Romney says he is inspired by his late father to do what’s right regardless of consequence.

The award was created by the family of the late President Kennedy to honor public figures who risk their careers by embracing unpopular positions for the greater good.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
‘Two wonderful people had their lives taken’; Victims of Anamosa prison attack remembered by friends, coworkers
Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was...
Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack
Starmont Community School District logo.
Starmont teacher charged with assault after allegedly biting student’s arm
An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
Crews rescue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics contractor that fell down tunnel

Latest News

Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Iowa House passes bill to ban combining fire and police departments
Barbara Higgins cradles her newborn's head in her the family home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021...
Woman who lost child to brain tumor gives birth at age 57
The MV Ever Given, a Panama-flagged ship that carries cargo between Asia and Europe, ran...
Maritime traffic jam grows outside blocked Suez Canal
A mourner places a rose amid bouquets in tribute around a police cruiser for Boulder, Colo.,...
LIVE: Boulder Colo. mass shooting press conference; Store owner: Suspect passed check before buying gun
(Source: KEYC News Now)
Iowa reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 908 cases Friday