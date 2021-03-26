Retired police officer makes donation to Anamosa inmate injured trying to stop deadly attack

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) - A now-retired police officer is one of many helping the inmate who tried stepping in to stop the attack that left the two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff members dead on Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Thomas Woodward and Michael Dutcher beat fellow inmate McKinley Roby with a hammer as Roby was trying to stop the violence. Roby was taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for his injuries.

Retired officer David Winger has donated to Roby’s commissary fund, to purchase items and snacks that aren’t normally provided to inmates.

“No matter what his past was before, in that moment he made the right decision and unfortunately he suffered greatly for it,” Winger said.

Winger graduated from the former Regis High school in Cedar Rapids around the same time as Lorena Schulte and has family connections through to Robert McFarland.

Authorities say Anamosa State Penitentiary inmate McKinley Roby, 57, was injured as he was trying to help staffer attacked on Tuesday. (Iowa Department of Corrections)

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.