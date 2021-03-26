Quiet day, rain return tonight

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day today with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Temperatures tonight will only be dropping into the 40s as cloud cover builds back in. Another system moves through the area tonight that will bring the chance of rain overnight and through tomorrow morning. Tomorrow not looking like a washout through the afternoon, but a few showers may linger across the area, otherwise cloudy skies. Highs tomorrow will be on either side of 60 degrees.

Sunday looking like the pick of the weekend with highs in the mid-50s with partly cloudy skies. Winds increase on Monday from the south and gusts could be upwards of 40mph, which will allow temperatures to jump into the 60s before another chance of rain and storms on Tuesday. Have a great weekend!

