Procession honoring Robert McFarland being held in Ely on Satuday

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ELY, Iowa (KCRG) - The City of Ely will host a procession honoring Robert McFarland on Saturday afternoon.

McFarland, a Correctional Officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary and Lieutenant with the Ely Fire Department, died on Tuesday during an attack at the prison.

The procession is expected to make its way through Ely between 1:00-3:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 27th.

Fire departments and local emergency service crews will lead the procession as McFarland makes his final journey home.

The public is invited to attend and pay tribute and is asked to avoid parking on-street along Rock Island Dr. and Pacific Street so that the fire trucks and emergency vehicles have adequate room to pass. Parking will be available along Main and Dows Street.

The route will come from the south along State Street before turning down Rock Island Dr. They will take a left onto Pacific, followed by another left onto Banner Valley. They will pass the Ely Fire Station and continue down to Dows Street where they will make left towards downtown. Their final turn will be a right onto State Street as they head north out of town.

Click here for more information.

