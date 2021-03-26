Advertisement

Iowa’s Bluder welcomes neutral-site format for women’s NCAA

(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
(AP) - Staging the women’s NCAA Tournament in one place has led Iowa coach Lisa Bluder to ponder if a permanent neutral site is the way to go for the sport.

Coronavirus concerns and precautions have led to the entire women’s tournament to be played this month around the San Antonio area.

Bluder saw how the previous format of on-campus games worked for her program but acknowledged it gave her a team a competitive advantage.

She believes the neutral site idea is working this year, but Baylor coach Kim Mulkey and UConn’s Geno Auriemma remember the days of little to no crowds and aren’t so sure a permanent change is the best opion.

