Iowa reports 19 more COVID-19 deaths, 908 cases Friday

COVID-19 related deaths have surpassed 5,700 in Iowa
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Friday reported 19 more COVID-19 related deaths and 908 more cases of the virus in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. the state is reporting a total of 348,610 individuals in Iowa have tested positive for the virus and a total of 5,708 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

The state reported 207 people are hospitalized with COVID-19, with 38 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 46 COVID-19 patients in the ICU and 14 on ventilators.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported 2,986 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,626,133 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 30.4 percent.

The state’s COVID-19 vaccine administration dashboard on Friday morning shows a total of 524,948 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 1,354,035 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

