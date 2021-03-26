Advertisement

Iowa House passes bill to ban combined fire and police departments

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa House passed a bill that would ban combined fire and police departments, like the one in Cedar Falls.

This is according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier.

House File 683, allows cities, townships and counties to establish emergency response districts for fire protection.

But it also says a city with an institution of higher education governed by the state board of regents, must maintain a professional fire department that is separate from the city’s police department.

That would include Cedar Falls, home to the University of Northern Iowa.

The city has the first cross trained public safety department in the state.

The bill is now in the Iowa Senate.

