Iowa City art organizations ask for input on downtown mural design highlighting racial justice

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Public Space One and the Center for Afrofuturist Studies are community arts organizations in Iowa City. The groups are coordinating The Oracles of Iowa City mural, a project supporting the fight against systemic racism.

The mural is planned to go up in May, on one of the most visible blocks in downtown Iowa City.

Public Space One Executive Director John Engelbrecht says with the design, they’re now seeking out public input and feedback. ”We really want this to be a community supported project. We are especially trying to reach people who don’t often get asked for their opinions on public art,” says Engelbrecht.

A survey on the designs can be found here. The groups will also hold a virtual public forum on April 1st.

Mural design for The Oracles of Iowa City project by artists Antoine Williams and Donté K. Hayes, picture courtesy of Public Space One in Iowa City

Nichole Shaw, a journalism fellow with Public Space One and the Center for Afrofuturist Studies, is documenting the mural process. She says the goal is to open a conversation. ”It’s very bright and colorful, so it’s going to be eye-catching and it’s going to make people look at it, read the words and see what the mural is actually saying. And that’s hopefully going to be a conversation starter that causes people that look at it to question their positionality in the world and how they’re engaging with other people in the world,” says Shaw.

The two artists behind the design, Antoine Williams and Donté K. Hayes, both previously worked in Iowa City.

The Iowa City Public Art Program and the University of Iowa Office of the Vice President of Research are funding the project, which will cost around $42,000. Public Art Coordinator Marcia Bollinger says the mural will stretch up the two towers of the five story parking ramp on the corner of Burlington and Clinton in downtown Iowa City. The proposal for the mural was approved by the Iowa City Council in August.

Engelbrecht says even when the mural is finished this summer, their work is far from over. ”When we say beyond the mural, we’re really looking at how can we continue this conversation not just a summer, not just the fall, but for the long term,” says Engelbrecht.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.