Governor Reynolds orders flags at half-staff in honor of Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland

Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 4:58 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered all flags in Iowa to be lowered to half-staff on Monday, March 29th, from sunrise to sunset, in honor of Anamosa correctional employees Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland.

Schulte and McFarland were both killed in the line of duty at Anamosa State Penitentiary on Tuesday, March 23rd. Both will be laid to rest on March 29th.

A procession honoring McFarland will be passing through Ely on Saturday afternoon.

“Our state grieves the loss of two public servants who were attacked while on duty at the Anamosa State Penitentiary,” said Reynolds in a statement. “My prayers and deepest condolences are with all of their loved ones and colleagues as they cope with this senseless tragedy. We will exhaust every available resource to deliver justice to those who committed this act and bring a sense of closure and peace to the victims’ families.”

Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa State Penitentiary on Tuesday, March 23, 2021.(Courtesy Photos)

Flags will be at half-staff on the State Capitol Building and on flag displays in the Capitol Complex. Flags will also be half-staff on all public buildings, grounds and facilities throughout the state. 

Individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are all encouraged to fly the flags at half-staff for the same length of time.

