GOP 2024 contenders enter Iowa, wary of Trump’s long shadow

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the West Side Conservative Club, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Urbandale, Iowa.
Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks at the West Side Conservative Club, Friday, March 26, 2021, in Urbandale, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | Associated Press)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Ambitious Republicans are starting to make moves in Iowa, long a proving ground for future presidents.

Their first step is finding out whether activists there have gotten over the last one.

Former President Donald Trump remains a hulking presence in Iowa, where he won twice by healthy margins.

He’s hinted he’ll run again, and his false claims that the last election was stolen still dominate some Republican circles.

But several potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates have plans for trips to Iowa and other early nominating states this spring.

Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Iowa on Friday.

