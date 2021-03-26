Funeral arrangements set for Anamosa prison staffers killed on Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Funeral arrangements have been set for the two Anamosa prison staff members that were killed during an attack on Tuesday.

Services for Lorena Schulte, 50, of Cedar Rapids, will be held on Sunday, March 28th. A rosary service will take place at 3:00 P.M. at the Legacy Center at Murdoch-Linwood in Cedar Rapids, followed by a public visitation until 6:00 P.M. at the Legacy Center. A private family service and burial will be held. All guests are asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing.

Services for Robert McFarland, 46, of Ely, will also be held on Sunday, March 28th. A public visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at Brosh Chapel and The Avacentre in Cedar Rapids. A Celebration of Life service will then be held at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, March 29th at Antioch Christian Church in Marion. Burial will follow at Czech National Cemetery. All guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The City of Ely will be hosting a procession honoring McFarland on Saturday afternoon. Click here for details on the procession.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Lorena Schulte, 50, of Cedar Rapids, a nurse at Anamosa State Penitentiary killed during an attack on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Brad Vidmar | KCRG-TV9)

According to her obituary, Schulte was born on September 20, 1970, in San Salvador, El Salvador. She was adopted and brought to the United States in 1982. She graduated from Regis High School and later obtained a degree in Criminal Justice and earned her RN from Kirkwood Community College. Schulte worked as a Nurse at Anamosa State Penitentiary and is remembered as a loving aunt and is survived by her parents and siblings. A GoFundMe has been established to assist McFarland’s family.

Robert McFarland, 46, a correctional officer at the Anamosa State Penitentiary who was killed in the line of duty on Tuesday, March 23, 2021. (Courtesy Photo)

According to his obituary, McFarland was born in Vinton, Iowa, on August 12, 1974. He graduated from Independence High School in 1993, worked as a counselor at Four Oaks in Independence, and also served as a volunteer with the Oelwein Fire Department and Ambulance. He later worked at US Cellular in Marion and later began working as a Correctional Officer at Anamosa State Penitentiary in 2008. He joined the Ely Fire Department in 2017, where he became 3rd Lieutenant in 2019. McFarland is survived by his wife, three children, and other extended family.

Click here for more information on Schulte’s arrangements.

Click here for more information on McFarland’s arrangements.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.