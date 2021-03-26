Dubuque moving forward with port and railroads renovation project

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque city leaders will move forward with a plan to renovate the city’s port and railroads.

According to Chandra Ravada, Director of Transportation and Planning with the East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA), city leaders have been examining all modes of transportation in Dubuque.

“Dubuque is doing a great job on the road system with the Southwest Arterial, implements to the Northwest Arterial, and doing great things with the innovation part with signal systems using the streets project,” he mentioned. “The question came in what else can we do to make business flourish.”

As they went through the study they discovered they could be doing more with the port and railroads and the Gavilon Gran LLC facility, which provides storage, transportation, and distribution of food and fuel, among other things.

Ravada said, as of now, they are looking to make a couple of improvements to the Gavilon facility:

Renovate the existing fertilizer store facility.

Replace the existing track within the Gavilon facility and extend it so that it can accommodate bigger trains. This would alleviate the need to have multiple trains coming into the area.

Get the rail into the port to allow transfers from trains to river barges

“Getting the crop done is one part, moving the crop to the location is the other part, which is a very expensive process with gas and all the prices,” he explained. “So with a barge coming into the picture that can help them (farmers) to reduce the transportation cost, which will be more savings for them.”

Ravada said the project would cost $11.5 million. He said they are asking the Department of Transportation for $6.8 million, but he said the private sector is interested in the project and is coming to the table with 40 percent of the funding.

