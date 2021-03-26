Customize your KCRG First Alert Weather App for life-saving alerts wherever you are

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The First Alert Weather App is a great tool to help keep yourself informed when severe weather strikes. It always has current weather and radar, along with video updates from the First Alert Storm Team and their latest forecast- all at your fingertips!

The First Alert Weather App is available from the Apple App Store and Google Play store for free. Just search “KCRG” or “KCRG First Alert Weather” from the store, or scan the QR code below to download.

Download the KCRG-TV9 First Alert Weather App for free today by scanning these QR codes. (KCRG)

Once you have downloaded the app, you can customize the settings to get the specific alerts you need to keep you and your family safe. From the home page, tap the menu icon in the upper right corner, it looks like 3 horizontal bars. From here, a menu will populate on the right-hand side of the screen.

Setting-Up Your Location Settings

From the menu on the right, tap “Location” at the top of the list. You can then select “Follow Me” which will assure you get severe and winter weather alerts no matter where you are. This is your best bet to stay safe and weather aware since you will be notified of the weather happening around you, even if you are vacationing out of state.

Selecting "Follow Me" is the best way to assure you always have the latest weather information and alerts for your current location, no matter where you travel to. Be sure the bell icon is there to receive these vital notifications. (KCRG)

If you would prefer your app to always be set-up for one specific location, regardless of where you and your phone are located, you can type the location into the search bar.

For either of these options, you will want to tap the three dots on the right and then select “Enable Notifications.” When you do this, a bell icon will populate next to the city of your choice. This will ensure you know about weather information for the town or towns you choose or where ever you and your phone are if you’ve chosen the “Follow Me” option.

If you want notifications or alerts for a single town or city rather than your current location, type that city's name into the top of the search field. Next, tap the 3 dots on the right to open a customization menu and tap "Enable Notifications" at the bottom. (KCRG)

Once you have set up the location settings, you will want to specify which alerts you want to be notified about.

Setting-Up Your Alert Settings

From the home page, tap the menu icon in the upper right corner that looks like 3 horizontal bars. From this menu, select “Settings”. To be sure you get the all latest forecast updates from the First Alert Storm team, be sure the slider bar next to “KCRG-TV9 Alerts” is green.

Under this, you can tap “Weather Notification Types” to turn on and off various types of weather alerts. The First Alert StormTeam advises you to keep all of these alerts on so you can be best prepared for any type of weather. Remember, it will only alert you for where you are if you have selected “Follow Me” for your location, so you will only be alerted if these are turned on and impacting your area.

You can customize the alerts within the First Alert Weather App. The KCRG TV-9 First Alert Weather Team strongly recommends you keep all of them on so you are not without this life-saving information. (KCRG)

Back on the settings main page, you can also tap “Notification Sounds” to customize how your chosen alerts will come through on your device. You can choose from a selection of tones for severe weather alerts, lightning alerts, precipitation alerts, and alerts sent specifically to your location from the First Alert Storm Team. You also have the option to turn the sounds off entirely which will still allow you to receive information via silent text notifications.

Be sure "notification sounds" is green and on so you receive the lifesaving alerts we send out via the First Alert Weather App. You can further customize each alert type if you choose. (KCRG)

Have Multiple, Reliable Severe Weather Information Sources

Downloading and customizing the KCRG TV-9 First Alert Weather App is a great first step in being prepared for severe weather. But you should always have multiple ways to receive severe weather information and alerts.

A NOAA weather radio is another great tool. Make sure to program it to your area and that it has batteries in case you lose power during a severe weather event so you can continue to receive the life-saving information it provides.

You can also follow the First Alert Storm Team on Facebook and Twitter, have a weather radio in your home, as well as watch our coverage on-air and on-line.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.