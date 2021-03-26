Clouds and showers start the weekend

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Showers move back in for the start of the weekend. Low pressure passes through the state late Saturday. Ahead of the system gives us the most widespread chance for rain with more scattered activity later in the day as the cold front slides through. Northerly flow on Sunday keeps the temperatures in the 50s. Monday brings a nice turn around with stronger southerly wind resulting in highs close to 70. Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.