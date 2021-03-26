Church holds prayer vigil for those grieving slain prison workers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, a vigil was held for the prison employees killed in an attack Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation revealed two inmates, 39-year-old Thomas Woodward and 28-year-old Michael Dutcher, tried to escape the Anamosa State Penitentiary. They made up a story about repairing equipment in the infirmary. The two busted a window. A prison nurse, 50-year-old Lorena Schulte, tried to stop the inmates. Woodward and Dutcher beat her with hammers. She died from her injuries. Correctional Officer Robert McFarland tried to aid her and was attacked and killed as well.

“I feel sorry for the families,” said former employee Sandy Bunce. “They have my prayers. It’s a tough thing to have to happen.”

50-prison employees, families, family members, and co-workers grieved at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church for a special service for a grieving community.

“It was just sort of a stunning feeling, said Julia Bean, Director of Faith Formation at the church. “You’re not sure what to prepare yourself, but you do feel like you have to be prepared for something that could be tragic.”

Bean said everyone knows someone who worked at the prison, and living in a small town gives people a sense of security.

“One of the challenges, when something like this happens in a small community, is that we all know each other and we look after one another,” she said. “When something like this happens, it brings the reality that sometimes bad things can happen. It breaks some of the security a little bit.”

While the employees and town continue to hold their support for McFarland and Schulte, the healing process was just beginning, and questions remained.

“They were doing their job, and that’s what they were doing,” said Bunce. “They were just trying to keep people safe.”

