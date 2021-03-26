Cedar Rapids schools to end school year on June 4

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The school year will end on June 4 for Cedar Rapid schools.

The district made the announcement on Friday saying the change is pending no additional weather days this year.

“We have had some challenging times with the pandemic, derecho, as well as additional inclement weather, but our 2020-21 school calendar is coming to a close,” district leaders said in a release. “This year, the state graciously forgave the dates in the fall when we were unable to have in-person or remote school due to the derecho. This winter we had a few additional weather delays and cancellations. The time we missed for instruction during the winter months needs to be made up at the end of our calendar year.”

