TROY MILLS, Iowa (KCRG) - North Linn Junior Austin Hilmer is no longer living in the shadow of his older brother, Jake, who is now playing at Upper Iowa. Austin is now writing his own legacy as he averaged 17.3 points per game and was second in the state in all classes this year with a whopping 208 assists, leading the Lynx to the 1A state title game.

