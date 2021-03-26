Advertisement

5th member of Iowa City Truth and Reconciliation Commission resigns

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:36 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Another member of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission in Iowa City has resigned.

Raneem Hamad resigned on Thursday, effective immediately, according to a letter posted by the Black Lives Matter group of which she’s a member: Iowa Freedom Riders.

Three other members of the commission already resigned, as did the group’s facilitator.

The group formed after social justice protests last June and was intended to address racial injustice in Iowa City.

Hamad said the city council suspended the commission for a month to silence members from telling their truths to the council.

With her departure, there is no one for the Iowa Freedom Riders on the commission.

