University of Iowa participating in new COVID-19 vaccine trial

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa will conduct a trial for a new experimental COVID-19 vaccine.

The 12 to 13 month long study for the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccine is specifically meant to test whether the vaccine is safe and works to stimulate an immune response that may prevent COVID-19 or its symptoms.

This study will be the first time the new vaccine has been given to humans.

Volunteers must first provide information and complete initial tests to ensure eligibility.

Requirements to become a participant in this study include:

18 years of age and older



In overall good health (if you have an autoimmune disorder you are not eligible for this study)



Available to come to 7-8 study visits over the next 12 to 13 months



Willing to have blood drawn at each study visit



For more information, including how to determine if you’re eligible, click here.

