Advertisement

Two arrested after 9 minute police chase in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night

Jermichael Wells, left, and Ashaunique Williams, were arrested after attempting to speed away...
Jermichael Wells, left, and Ashaunique Williams, were arrested after attempting to speed away from police in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night.(Linn County Correctional Facility)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were arrested after attempting to elude police in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night.

In a press release, officials said a chase ensued at about 11:26 p.m. when police tried to stop a white 2006 Dodge Charger with no license plates and no third brake light near 12th Street NW and 1st Avenue West.

The suspect sped away, refusing to stop. Police said the chase lasted about nine minutes and went across the city’s west side.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Ashaunique Marie Williams, of Rockford, Illinois, attempted to elude officers by turning onto side roads off 1st Avenue.

Williams was clocked at 88 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The chase went down 1st Avenue past Edgewood and onto Wiley before heading west on E Avenue.

The pursuit ended when Williams crashed the vehicle into a metal barrier attempting to get on Highway 100 from E Avenue.

After the crash, a passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Jermichael Jim Wells, of Cedar Rapids, attempted to flee on foot. Police said Wells threw away a fanny pack containing a firearm, while attempting to flee. He was caught and arrested about a minute later.

Williams remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Officials said both Wells and Williams were in possession of marijuana.

Wells was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with official acts while in possession of a firearm. Wells has previous charges of theft and two other burglary charges

Williams was arrested for felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance, failure to obey traffic control device, speeding, improper brake light, failure to maintain control, fraudulent use of registration, reckless driving, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to use headlamps when required, improper use of lanes, no valid driver’s license.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
FILE - St Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, February 7, 2018....
Cedar Rapids priest asked to resign after ‘off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate’ conduct
Toyota plant builds 13th millionth vehicle
Toyota Financial closing down Cedar Rapids office
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash
The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday

Latest News

Largest Iowa detention facility seeks change to ICE contract
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
Johnson County extends Public Health Disaster Emergency until May 31
Iowa House bill proposal would require survey of political beliefs of state university employees
Campus visits scheduled for finalists for University of Iowa president position
Adventureland is showing off its newest roller coaster, the Dragon Slayer. It's expected to...
Adventureland teases its newest roller coaster