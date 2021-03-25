Two arrested after 9 minute police chase in Cedar Rapids Wednesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were arrested after attempting to elude police in Cedar Rapids on Wednesday night.

In a press release, officials said a chase ensued at about 11:26 p.m. when police tried to stop a white 2006 Dodge Charger with no license plates and no third brake light near 12th Street NW and 1st Avenue West.

The suspect sped away, refusing to stop. Police said the chase lasted about nine minutes and went across the city’s west side.

The driver, later identified as 18-year-old Ashaunique Marie Williams, of Rockford, Illinois, attempted to elude officers by turning onto side roads off 1st Avenue.

Williams was clocked at 88 mph in a 30 mph zone.

The chase went down 1st Avenue past Edgewood and onto Wiley before heading west on E Avenue.

The pursuit ended when Williams crashed the vehicle into a metal barrier attempting to get on Highway 100 from E Avenue.

After the crash, a passenger, later identified as 22-year-old Jermichael Jim Wells, of Cedar Rapids, attempted to flee on foot. Police said Wells threw away a fanny pack containing a firearm, while attempting to flee. He was caught and arrested about a minute later.

Williams remained in the vehicle and was taken into custody.

Officials said both Wells and Williams were in possession of marijuana.

Wells was arrested for possession of a firearm by a felon, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a controlled substance, and interference with official acts while in possession of a firearm. Wells has previous charges of theft and two other burglary charges

Williams was arrested for felony eluding, possession of a controlled substance, failure to obey traffic control device, speeding, improper brake light, failure to maintain control, fraudulent use of registration, reckless driving, failure to provide proof of financial liability, failure to use headlamps when required, improper use of lanes, no valid driver’s license.

