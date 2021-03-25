Starmont teacher charged with assault after allegedly biting student’s arm

ARLINGTON, Iowa (KCRG) - A teacher in the Starmont Community School District was charged with simple assault after an incident during class.

According to a criminal complaint filed in Fayette County District Court, Anita Anne Smith, 49, allegedly grabbed a 16-year-old student’s arm during class and bit it on Tuesday, March 16. The bite caused a red mark and some bruising, leaving teeth marks, according to the filing.

Smith told investigators that she was roleplaying when the incident occurred.

Starmont Schools conducted an initial investigation, then referred the case to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Smith is on administrative leave.

