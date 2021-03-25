Showers end bringing more sunshine on Friday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Low pressure moves east of the state. The good news is this brings in the bright spot or this week on Friday. Sunshine once again will be found mixed with clouds at times as highs rise into the middle 50s. Saturday brings a chance for showers early and late followed by a quiet and dry Sunday. Look for breezy and warmer conditions on Monday.

