Person found dead in vacant residence in Davenport; death investigation underway

Police in Davenport are investigating a death in the 300 block of East 9th Street. Officials...
Police in Davenport are investigating a death in the 300 block of East 9th Street.
By KWQC Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Police in Davenport are investigating a death in the 300 block of East 9th Street.

Officials were called there on Wednesday, March 24 just before 11 a.m. Police say they were called after they received reports of an unresponsive person in a vacant residence.

Upon arrival, crews found the unresponsive person had died and they determined there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding their death.

Detectives are currently working to identify the individual and to let their family know.

