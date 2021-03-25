Family reacts to charges in wrong-way Interstate 380 crash

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We are hearing from the family of the man who died in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 380 earlier this month.

23-year-old David Nguyen was in an SUV with three friends on March 7th when they were struck by a truck in the northbound lane near downtown Cedar Rapids. Nguyen died at the scene.

Police say 34-year-old Tyler Lee, of Rockton, Illinois, was driving the truck and was arrested Wednesday when he turned himself in soon after they issued warrants for his arrest.

“We did question why he wasn’t arrested immediately but I know there is a certain process they got to follow to get where they need to be,” Dale Nguyen told us, David’s younger brother.

Video from the Iowa Department of Transportation shows the pickup truck driving in the wrong direction. Lee faces charges of Homicide By Vehicle, Operating While Intoxicated and Reckless Driving among others.

“I mean no amount of charges will ever you know bring back the spot that he once took in my life but we got to trust the system and let justice take its toll,” Dale told TV-9.

The crash seriously injured two friends of David’s, while a third friend walked away with scratches.

When we sat down with a couple of the friends who were in the car earlier this month, one of them told us David was the happiest person he’d ever met.

Tyler Lee was out on bond at the time of the crash for a murder charge he faces in his home state of Illinois.

