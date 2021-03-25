Advertisement

Johnson County extends Public Health Disaster Emergency until May 31

(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)
(Aaron Scheinblum/KCRG)(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County officials on Thursday announced its extending its Public Health Disaster Emergency to May 31 or as long as Gov. Reynolds’ State Disaster Declaration remains in effect.

The State Disaster Declaration is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 4.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors and Emergency Management Commission approved the extension.

It also extends the countywide face covering regulation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
FILE - St Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, February 7, 2018....
Cedar Rapids priest asked to resign after ‘off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate’ conduct
Toyota plant builds 13th millionth vehicle
Toyota Financial closing down Cedar Rapids office
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash
The exterior of the Anamosa State Penitentiary. (KCRG)
Two Anamosa State Penitentiary staff dead after assault by inmate Tuesday

Latest News

A study says COVID-19 vaccines provide protection for pregnant and lactating women, as well as...
Study: COVID vaccine safe for pregnant women, lactating moms
Biden holds first news conference
Biden holds first news conference
The US is sending millions of vaccine doses to Canada and Mexico, the White House announced...
Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine?
Community outreach worker Donyell Wynn, left, talks with Will Jones in Chicago on Tuesday, Feb....
Grassroots aides enlisted to fight COVID-19 vaccine mistrust