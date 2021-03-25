Johnson County extends Public Health Disaster Emergency until May 31

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Johnson County officials on Thursday announced its extending its Public Health Disaster Emergency to May 31 or as long as Gov. Reynolds’ State Disaster Declaration remains in effect.

The State Disaster Declaration is set to expire at 11:59 p.m. on April 4.

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors and Emergency Management Commission approved the extension.

It also extends the countywide face covering regulation.

