Advertisement

Johnson County Board of Supervisors votes to recommend $10.75 minimum wage

The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday to increase the County’s recommended...
The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday to increase the County’s recommended minimum wage to $10.75 per hour in July 2021.(Associated Press)
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday to increase the County’s recommended minimum wage to $10.75 per hour.

The Board approved the increase to remain in line with their vote in September 2015 to begin phased increases, according to a statement. The Board is recommending the changes take effect starting on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The suggested 12 cent raise is symbolic and unenforceable under State law.

The State of Iowa’s minimum wage was increased to $7.25 per hour in 2008, ahead of the Federal increase to $7.25 in 2009, but has remained at $7.25 and is not indexed for inflation.

In September 2015, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance establishing a Johnson County minimum wage. According to that ordinance, the minimum wage in Johnson County was raised in three steps – to $8.20 per hour in November 2015, to $9.15 per hour in May 2016, and to $10.10 per hour in January 2017.

In March 2017, former Governor Terry Branstad signed legislation eliminating the ability of jurisdictions within the State of Iowa to set a minimum wage above the State’s minimum wage. Johnson County had a higher minimum wage than the State for 17 months, including three months when it was $10.10 per hour.

“We continue to encourage Johnson County businesses to support this and increase their employee wage to $10.75 on July 1,” said Pat Heiden, Board of Supervisors Chairperson, in the statement. “We appreciate the many area businesses that continue to honor the recommended wage. It benefits workers and our community.”

More information on the minimum wage ordinance is available at www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/wage.

Questions about the ordinance may be directed to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors at 319-356-6000 or sups@johnsoncountyiowa.gov.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A memorial of flowers and balloons at the entrance to the Anamosa State Penitentiary, placed...
Officials announce charges in Anamosa prison killings, victims identified
FILE - St Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids, Iowa on Wednesday, February 7, 2018....
Cedar Rapids priest asked to resign after ‘off-putting, threatening, or inappropriate’ conduct
Toyota plant builds 13th millionth vehicle
Toyota Financial closing down Cedar Rapids office
Robert McFarland, 46, left, and Lorena Schulte, 50, right, two employees killed at the Anamosa...
‘Two wonderful people had their lives taken’; Victims of Anamosa prison attack remembered by friends, coworkers
Tyler Lee, 34 of Rockton, Illinois.
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in fatal I-380 crash

Latest News

An exterior view of the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, and the hospital's water tower.
Crews rescue University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics staffer that fell down tunnel
Des Moines man arrested in connection with Capitol riots could plead guilty
Des Moines man arrested in connection with Capitol riots could plead guilty
Congresswoman Ashley Hinson reacts to Anamosa prison deaths
Congresswoman Ashley Hinson reacts to Anamosa prison deaths
CBJ report on investing tips for starters
CBJ report on investing tips for starters
Iowa House passes charter school bill
Iowa House passes charter school bill