Johnson County Board of Supervisors votes to recommend $10.75 minimum wage

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - The Johnson County Board of Supervisors voted on Thursday to increase the County’s recommended minimum wage to $10.75 per hour.

The Board approved the increase to remain in line with their vote in September 2015 to begin phased increases, according to a statement. The Board is recommending the changes take effect starting on Thursday, July 1, 2021.

The suggested 12 cent raise is symbolic and unenforceable under State law.

The State of Iowa’s minimum wage was increased to $7.25 per hour in 2008, ahead of the Federal increase to $7.25 in 2009, but has remained at $7.25 and is not indexed for inflation.

In September 2015, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors passed an ordinance establishing a Johnson County minimum wage. According to that ordinance, the minimum wage in Johnson County was raised in three steps – to $8.20 per hour in November 2015, to $9.15 per hour in May 2016, and to $10.10 per hour in January 2017.

In March 2017, former Governor Terry Branstad signed legislation eliminating the ability of jurisdictions within the State of Iowa to set a minimum wage above the State’s minimum wage. Johnson County had a higher minimum wage than the State for 17 months, including three months when it was $10.10 per hour.

“We continue to encourage Johnson County businesses to support this and increase their employee wage to $10.75 on July 1,” said Pat Heiden, Board of Supervisors Chairperson, in the statement. “We appreciate the many area businesses that continue to honor the recommended wage. It benefits workers and our community.”

More information on the minimum wage ordinance is available at www.johnsoncountyiowa.gov/wage.

Questions about the ordinance may be directed to the Johnson County Board of Supervisors at 319-356-6000 or sups@johnsoncountyiowa.gov.

