Iowa State University students at odds over new 3D gun program

AMES, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa State University students are at odds over a new 3D gun program and the timing of it.

KCCI reports ISU students received an invitation to a presentation on 3D printed guns just 24 hours after the mass shooting in Boulder.

Some students say they’re upset with the new program, but organizers will not cancel.

“Students for 2A” is a student-led organization that advocates for Second Amendment rights.

They plan to host a meeting to educate others on 3D printing firearms and “home gun smithing.”

The organization says the presentation would not be enough information for someone to print their own guns at home.

A leader of the organization said it does not condone illegal activity.

One student, who remained anonymous, said many on campus are still shaken from the recent shootings.

“This email was sent out 24 hours after the Boulder shooting which is very hard to have that in mind that someone who wants to talk about guns like this,” the student said. “Talking about 3D printing guns, that should not be allowed on campus, especially all the shootings that have happened over the past two weeks.”

One expert says it’s illegal to manufacture and possess your own 3D printed gun in the state.

The University said the group does have authorization to hold the event on Monday.

